Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $318.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $289.00 to $318.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.77.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $341.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.05. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $231.74 and a 12-month high of $345.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,518 shares of company stock worth $2,058,092 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,601,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after acquiring an additional 282,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after acquiring an additional 243,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,884,000 after acquiring an additional 190,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.