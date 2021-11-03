Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share.

NYSE:ROK traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,242. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $231.74 and a fifty-two week high of $345.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,518 shares of company stock worth $2,058,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.38.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

