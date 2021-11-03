Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $332.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $305.00 to $332.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.08.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $343.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $231.74 and a 1 year high of $345.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.05.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,092. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $498,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

