Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $339.73 and last traded at $335.53, with a volume of 10205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.89.

The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.62.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,518 shares of company stock worth $2,058,092. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

