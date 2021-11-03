Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Given New $70.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $399.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

