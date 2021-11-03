Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1,186.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,109,178 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up about 0.5% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $149,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 66,360 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.94 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.02. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

