Royal Bank of Canada Buys 24,450 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Chemed were worth $44,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $24,504,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 2.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemed by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

CHE opened at $481.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.70. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

