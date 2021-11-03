Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,793 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 16.40% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $49,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDIV. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $1,592,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 194,428 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

