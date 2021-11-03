Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,744 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.95% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $45,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,547,000 after acquiring an additional 545,814 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,611,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 568,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,587,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 459,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after buying an additional 100,030 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 446,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period.

HYLS opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

