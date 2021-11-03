Royal Bank of Canada Has $43.32 Million Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of Barclays worth $43,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 268.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.