Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.63

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 1157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,288. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 283,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 34,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

