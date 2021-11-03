RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 201.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 35,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

RPM stock opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

