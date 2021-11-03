Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 10th

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Rush Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,132 over the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rush Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 882.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

