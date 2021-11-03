Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. On average, analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 76.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 47.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

RSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

