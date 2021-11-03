Russel Metals (RUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.65 per share for the quarter.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$979.00 million.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of RUS opened at C$33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.99. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$18.29 and a 12 month high of C$37.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on RUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.00.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total transaction of C$395,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,474,645. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at C$66,811.36. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.