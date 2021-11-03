Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,848 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.95% of Ryder System worth $37,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ryder System by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 34,081 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on R. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.24. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

