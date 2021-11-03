Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The company’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS.
NYSE:RHP traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.36. 493,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,425. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.67.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
