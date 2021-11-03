Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The company’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS.

NYSE:RHP traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.36. 493,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,425. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.67.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 110.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.