SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SFQ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.18 ($20.21).

ETR:SFQ opened at €12.40 ($14.59) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.09. The company has a market capitalization of $562.89 million and a P/E ratio of 16.12. SAF-Holland has a 12 month low of €7.29 ($8.58) and a 12 month high of €14.49 ($17.05). The business’s 50-day moving average is €11.68 and its 200 day moving average is €12.27.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

