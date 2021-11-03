Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Analysts predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will announce $50.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the lowest is $49.41 million. Safehold posted sales of $39.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $185.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.41 million to $187.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $235.15 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $248.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

Safehold stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.32. 16 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,588. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06 and a beta of -0.31. Safehold has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $539,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $742,138.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 843,265 shares of company stock worth $63,715,298 and sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.