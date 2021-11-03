Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $80.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAGE. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

