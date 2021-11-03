Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,900 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
SLRX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.50.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on SLRX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.