Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,900 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SLRX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 71,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $151,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLRX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

