salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Decreased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,043 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,071 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $247,951,000 after acquiring an additional 156,080 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 247.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $117,500,000 after acquiring an additional 340,901 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,771,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,682,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in salesforce.com by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.14.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 814,856 shares of company stock worth $220,134,634 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,488. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $304.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

