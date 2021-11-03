Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sandbridge X2 stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Sandbridge X2 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SBII remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73. Sandbridge X2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

