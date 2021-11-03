Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Santander Consumer USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.73.

NYSE:SC opened at $41.72 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.