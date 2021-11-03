Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAP. Cfra cut their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Saputo to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.89.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$29.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.40. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$29.46 and a 12 month high of C$42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

