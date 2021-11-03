Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group lowered shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBBTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBBTF opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

