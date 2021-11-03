Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €172.00 by Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €150.50 ($177.06).

Shares of SU opened at €150.20 ($176.71) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €147.82 and a 200 day moving average of €140.46. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

