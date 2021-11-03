Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,327 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genetron were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTH. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Genetron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Genetron during the first quarter worth $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Genetron during the first quarter worth $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genetron during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Genetron during the second quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Genetron stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

