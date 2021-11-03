Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $116,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

NYSE:CCL opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

