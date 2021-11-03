Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.