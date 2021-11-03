Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 57,854 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,854 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.34.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.