Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,333 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of M.D.C. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.37 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.