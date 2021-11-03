Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.48.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $215.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.61 and its 200-day moving average is $191.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $218.73.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

