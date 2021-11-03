Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s stock price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.68 and last traded at $86.71. Approximately 14,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 905,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.05.
SGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 60.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,494,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 31.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 68.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
