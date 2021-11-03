Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s stock price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.68 and last traded at $86.71. Approximately 14,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 905,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.05.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.45.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 60.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,494,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 31.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 68.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

