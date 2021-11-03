SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) by 71.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,398 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHACU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000.

Shares of SHACU stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

