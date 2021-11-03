scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1,531.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 609,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 214,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 51,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. 1,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,749. The company has a market capitalization of $164.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.28. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.