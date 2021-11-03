Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) PT Raised to $39.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s previous close.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.35. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

