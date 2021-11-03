Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sealed Air stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 267.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Sealed Air worth $53,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

