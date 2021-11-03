Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.39. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 23.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

