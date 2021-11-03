Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of SHIP stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 85,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,916,543. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $166.16 million, a PE ratio of 108.11 and a beta of 0.51. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 309,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.