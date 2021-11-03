Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.34% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.98 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
