Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.98 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $99,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $175,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $247,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

