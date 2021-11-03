SEEN Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. SEEN has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $341.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00005871 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00050217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00220753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00097776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004231 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

