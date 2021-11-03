SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $67.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SEIC. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.58.

SEIC opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after buying an additional 1,258,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after purchasing an additional 482,019 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 599.5% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 225,297 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after purchasing an additional 221,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 240.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 144,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

