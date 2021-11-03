Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). Select Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 116.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,841 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $2,510,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $1,686,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTTR stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.11. 5,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,572. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $659.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $7.58.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

