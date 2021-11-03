Semler Scientific, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 60.38%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMLR. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semler Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $753.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day moving average is $116.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $1,380,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $180,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,100. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

