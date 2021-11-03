Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sequans Communications updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Sequans Communications stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21.
SQNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.
