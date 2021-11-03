Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sequans Communications updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Sequans Communications stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

SQNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.