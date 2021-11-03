Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGBAF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS SGBAF remained flat at $$9.08 on Friday. 525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. SES has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that SES will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

