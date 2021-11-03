Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Securities

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $101.00. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Shares of SHAK opened at $70.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.04. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $65.23 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

