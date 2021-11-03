Shake Shack (SHAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Shake Shack has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, analysts expect Shake Shack to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.32 and a beta of 1.70. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shake Shack stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of Shake Shack worth $43,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

