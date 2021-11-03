Share Repurchase Program Authorized by Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Board

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

DVN stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,612,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,954,940. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

